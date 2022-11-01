Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

VTR opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

