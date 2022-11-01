Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,058 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $1,217,741.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.