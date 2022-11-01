Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,058 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.
Insider Transactions at ResMed
ResMed Trading Up 2.3 %
RMD stock opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $275.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.90%.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ResMed (RMD)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.