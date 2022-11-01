Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 390,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.45 ($6.58) to €6.70 ($6.84) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.31) to €5.50 ($5.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

