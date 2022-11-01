Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,571,000 after acquiring an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,956,000 after acquiring an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $237.48 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.25.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

