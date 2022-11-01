Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,108 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of FE opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

