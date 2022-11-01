Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.28 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of -143.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.