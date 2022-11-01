Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Stake Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,517,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

HLI stock opened at $89.32 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

