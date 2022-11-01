Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.83 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.01. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

