Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,052 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.17, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $33.51.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -1,466.67%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.