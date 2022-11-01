Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 754 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

