Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,675 shares of company stock valued at $620,628 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.32. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.10 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.