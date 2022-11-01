Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 23,958 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.36% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

REZ stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $100.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

