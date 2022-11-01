Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 736.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after buying an additional 160,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,410,000 after buying an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

