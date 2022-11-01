Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.06 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $184.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

