Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 521 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,698,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $202,762,000 after acquiring an additional 377,760 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $126,620,000 after acquiring an additional 157,865 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,007,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $120,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

