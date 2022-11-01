Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 163,392.0% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 40,848 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ARW opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.