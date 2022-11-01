Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 9,657 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

