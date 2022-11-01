SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

