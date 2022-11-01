Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.