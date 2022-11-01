Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,752 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after acquiring an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $77.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.33. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

