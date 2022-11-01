Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

