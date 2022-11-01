Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 23,743 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HXL opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.