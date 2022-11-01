Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 226 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

OEF stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.