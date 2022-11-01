Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 243.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

