Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.