Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 11,282 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

