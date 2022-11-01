Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.56% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPME. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of JPME stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $96.02.

