Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE SJM opened at $150.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $135.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

