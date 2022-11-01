Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,888 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.59 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $164.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.