Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.95 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Syneos Health from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

