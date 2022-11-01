iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,777 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,056,000 after acquiring an additional 259,759 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,541,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $75.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

