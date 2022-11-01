Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,476 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.35% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PIE opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.18. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.