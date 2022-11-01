Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 78,460 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 2,928.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

