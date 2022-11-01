Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 47,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,361 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.