DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 18,510.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,548 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.10% of DigitalOcean worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -99.78 and a beta of 1.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock worth $471,700. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.