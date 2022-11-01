Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,262 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

NVO opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

