Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 38,077 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 2,028.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.42% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,316,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.38. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $98.88 and a 52-week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

