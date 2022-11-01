Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.36 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1,763.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Matador Resources by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 173.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,397 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $4,448,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Matador Resources by 55.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $70.75.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

