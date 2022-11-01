Independent Advisor Alliance Has $264,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AON were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AON by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of AON by 88.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in AON by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

AON opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.97 and its 200-day moving average is $280.93. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

