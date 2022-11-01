Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 8,139 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 308.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines



Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

