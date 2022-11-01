McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $78.64 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

