Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $9.88 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.2% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 28,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,719,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $172.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average is $117.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

