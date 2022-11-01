Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Masco

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

