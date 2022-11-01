Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

