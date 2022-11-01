Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40- EPS and its Q4 guidance to at least $0.40 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

