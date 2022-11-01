Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.
Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance
CINF opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial
In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
See Also
