Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

