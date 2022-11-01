Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.