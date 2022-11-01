Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 30.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 57.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 73,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,638 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,859. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

