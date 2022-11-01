Assetmark Inc. Purchases 5,571 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1,673.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Shell stock opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.58) to GBX 2,761 ($33.36) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,119.38.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.