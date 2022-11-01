Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $369,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 45.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 123.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EQNR opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.75.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

